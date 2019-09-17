Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Troy Buchanan112
Francis Howell Central000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan4-21-116/36/1
Francis Howell Central3-60-218/314/2
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats have not been reported.

