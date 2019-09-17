|1
|2
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|1
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|4-2
|1-1
|16/3
|6/1
|Francis Howell Central
|3-6
|0-2
|18/3
|14/2
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
