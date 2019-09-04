|1
|2
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|1
|0
|1
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|2-0
|0-0
|5/2
|0/0
|St. Charles
|0-2
|0-0
|0/0
|8/4
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
