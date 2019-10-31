Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
St. Charles000
Troy Buchanan011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles10-135-362/358/2
Troy Buchanan13-103-756/233/1
Troy BuchananGA
Dylan Emge (#11, MID, Sr.)10
Matthew McLaughlin (#7, MID, Jr.)01

