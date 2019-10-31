|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|10-13
|5-3
|62/3
|58/2
|Troy Buchanan
|13-10
|3-7
|56/2
|33/1
|Troy Buchanan
|G
|A
|Dylan Emge (#11, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Matthew McLaughlin (#7, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
