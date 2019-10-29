Team up with us for 99¢
12Final
Washington000
Troy Buchanan426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington7-150-930/162/2
Troy Buchanan12-103-754/233/1
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats have not been reported.

