|1
|2
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-3
|0-1
|3/1
|19/5
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|0-1
|14/4
|6/2
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-3
|0-1
|3/1
|19/5
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|0-1
|14/4
|6/2
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.