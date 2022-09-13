 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Union 1, Borgia 0

1Final
Borgia00
Union11
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-30-013/28/1
Union3-30-09/215/2

Union
Individual stats have not been reported.

