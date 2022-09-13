Box: Union 1, Borgia 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 13, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1FinalBorgia00Union11OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgBorgia3-30-013/28/1Union3-30-09/215/2 People are also reading… With homer No. 697, Pujols wins another game for Cardinals, expands his legacy BenFred: Drinkwitz blames himself for Mizzou's dud at Kansas State, and it's hard to disagree Cardinals' Pujols was punchless, hitting .198 in July — but just take a look at him now St. Louis’ private police forces make security a luxury of the rich First Pitch: Cardinals call up No. 5 prospect Alec Burleson, place Dylan Carlson on IL Quick hits: Quiet for 8 innings, Cardinals surge in 9th, stun Nationals in walk-off win Plenty to look forward to as Cardinals open key series with Brewers Former North Shore Golf site near Interstate 270 eyed for marina, hotels BenFred: Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright is working through some stuff. Don't panic. ‘Cannabus’ doctor arrested in southeast Missouri sting operation Police, family have different stories of how officers shot and killed teen in St. Louis Unfazed by deficits after unlikely win, confident Cardinals aim to overtake Mets, Braves Police shoot and kill man during standoff in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood A new St. Louis-area store is designed like a home, to make you feel at home Cardinals, who haven’t lost twice in succession in six weeks, march on, inexorably UnionIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 Comments Tags 09-13-2022 Stat Union Watch Now: Related Video 300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys soccer notebook: Bayless steps up with season-opening tournament championship Also notes on Ladue's strong start and how Althoff and Highland kicked off for a cure. St. Dominic takes control in first half, blanks Lindbergh for Super Cup championship O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic faced a tall task Saturday against Lindbergh in the St. Dominic Super Cup. Game of inches between Webster Groves and Collinsville ends in dramatic draw COLLINSVILLE — A hush fell over the stadium Monday night as Collinsville junior Adam Reiniger released his long shot into an undefended goal. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3 STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (6-0)22. Ladue (5-1)33. SLUH (4-0)54. Francis Howell Central… Stinnett scores two goals as Belleville East ends 17-game losing skid against Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — Tanner Stinnett and his fellow Belleville East senior teammates were 4 years old the last time the Lancers defeated Edwardsvill… Nolan’s late goal, his second of the game, lifts Liberty past Oakville O’FALLON, Mo. — Carson Nolan found a comfortable spot in the box Saturday. Francis Howell North stays unbeaten with GAC South win over Troy Buchanan MARYLAND HEIGHTS — It’s becoming more difficult for the Francis Howell North boys soccer team to sneak up on anyone. Newland stars as Francis Howell Central defeats Fort Zumwalt West for tournament title O'FALLON, Mo. — Drake Newland often has practiced the move in his backyard. Heck, he might have even worked on it at barbecues, on the beach a… Locker scores in overtime to give SLUH its first victory over Chaminade since 2017 CREVE COEUR — Grant Locker shot high and also wide left in overtime Saturday. He wasn’t about to be denied a third time. Area boys soccer rankings, preseason STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Collinsville (0-0)NR3. Ladue (0-0)NR4. Cham…