Box: Union 3, Pacific 2
12Final
Union003
Pacific002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union17-37-059/326/1
Pacific6-83-220/142/2
UnionGA
Will Herbst (#2)20
Isaiah Cojocaru (#15)10
Daniel Thwing (#5)02
Jace Pipes (#9)01

PacificGA
Cade Bell (#10, Sr.)10
Connor Higginbotham (#16)10
Faolin Kreienkamp (#9, Sr.)01
Blake Bearden (#3, Jr.)01

