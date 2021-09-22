 Skip to main content
Box: Union 4, North County 2
12Final
Union314
North County112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union6-21-013/213/2
North County0-60-07/131/4
UnionGA
Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)11
Noah Elbert (#10, M, Jr.)11
Salvador Garica (#8, F, Sr.)10
Peyton Hall (#21, MID, Fr.)10
Lucas Hoekel (#11, M, Jr.)01

North County
Individual stats have not been reported.

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

