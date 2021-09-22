Box: Union 4, North County 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Union
|3
|1
|4
|North County
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|6-2
|1-0
|13/2
|13/2
|North County
|0-6
|0-0
|7/1
|31/4
|Union
|G
|A
|Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Noah Elbert (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Salvador Garica (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peyton Hall (#21, MID, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Hoekel (#11, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|North County
|Individual stats have not been reported.
