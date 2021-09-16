 Skip to main content
Box: Union 5, Sullivan 1
12Final
Sullivan101
Union235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan6-31-121/215/2
Union5-21-022/211/1
Sullivan
Individual stats have not been reported.

UnionGA
Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)21
Will Herbst (#2, D, Jr.)20
Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)10
Eddie Luta (M, Jr.)01
Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)01
Noah Elbert (#10, M, Jr.)01
Dillon McDuffie (#14, D, So.)01

