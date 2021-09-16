Box: Union 5, Sullivan 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|1
|Union
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|6-3
|1-1
|21/2
|15/2
|Union
|5-2
|1-0
|22/2
|11/1
|Sullivan
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Union
|G
|A
|Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)
|2
|1
|Will Herbst (#2, D, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Eddie Luta (M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Noah Elbert (#10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dillon McDuffie (#14, D, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
