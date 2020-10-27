Box: Union 6, Warrenton 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-11
|1-6
|5/0
|39/3
|Union
|18-3
|7-0
|65/5
|26/2
|Union
|G
|A
|Luke Smith (#8)
|2
|0
|Isaiah Cojocaru (#15)
|2
|0
|Ian Meyer (#22)
|1
|0
|Eddy Luta
|1
|0
|Will Herbst (#2)
|0
|1
|Donoven Sherwood (#3)
|0
|1
|Daniel Thwing (#5)
|0
|1
|Diego Orozco (#7)
|0
|1
|Evan Hall (#10)
|0
|1
|Salvador Garcia (#17)
|0
|1
