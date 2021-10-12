Box: Union 7, Festus 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Festus
|0
|2
|2
|Union
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|4-8
|0-4
|34/2
|50/4
|Union
|10-4
|3-1
|52/4
|21/2
|Festus
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game
|Union
|G
|A
|Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)
|0
|4
|Peyton Hall (#21, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Eddie Luta (M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Elbert (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Donoven Sherwood (#3, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.