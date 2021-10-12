 Skip to main content
Box: Union 7, Festus 2
Box: Union 7, Festus 2

12Final
Festus022
Union347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus4-80-434/250/4
Union10-43-152/421/2
Festus
Individual stats have not been reported.

UnionGA
Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)31
Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)04
Peyton Hall (#21, M, Fr.)11
Eddie Luta (M, Jr.)10
Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)10
Noah Elbert (#10, M, Sr.)10
Donoven Sherwood (#3, M, Jr.)01

