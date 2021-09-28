Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|6
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|0-10
|0-3
|2/0
|65/6
|Union
|7-2
|2-0
|34/3
|13/1
|Union
|G
|A
|Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Jace Pipes (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)
|2
|0
|Donoven Sherwood (#3, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Bradley Scott (#13, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Peyton Stowe (#16, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cooper Bailey (#22, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Elbert (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dillon McDuffie (#14, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.