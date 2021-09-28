 Skip to main content
Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0
Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0

12Final
St. Clair000
Union628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair0-100-32/065/6
Union7-22-034/313/1
UnionGA
Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)12
Jace Pipes (#9, M, Jr.)12
Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)20
Donoven Sherwood (#3, M, Jr.)10
Bradley Scott (#13, D, Sr.)10
Peyton Stowe (#16, D, Sr.)10
Cooper Bailey (#22, G, Jr.)10
Noah Elbert (#10, M, Sr.)01
Dillon McDuffie (#14, D, So.)01
Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)01

