Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Union
|3
|5
|8
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Union
|7-2
|2-0
|28/3
|18/2
|St. Clair
|1-7
|0-3
|11/1
|46/5
|Union
|G
|A
|Evan Hall (#10)
|3
|0
|Will Herbst (#2)
|1
|2
|Luke Smith (#8)
|2
|0
|Daniel Thwing (#5)
|1
|1
|Donoven Sherwood (#3)
|1
|0
|Diego Orozco (#7)
|0
|2
|Salvador Garcia (#17)
|0
|1
|Noah Elbert (#11)
|0
|1
|Jack Wagnaar (#12)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.