Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0
12Final
Union358
St. Clair000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union7-22-028/318/2
St. Clair1-70-311/146/5
UnionGA
Evan Hall (#10)30
Will Herbst (#2)12
Luke Smith (#8)20
Daniel Thwing (#5)11
Donoven Sherwood (#3)10
Diego Orozco (#7)02
Salvador Garcia (#17)01
Noah Elbert (#11)01
Jack Wagnaar (#12)01

