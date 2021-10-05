 Skip to main content
Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0
Box: Union 8, St. Clair 0

12Final
Union628
St. Clair000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Union8-33-143/415/1
St. Clair0-140-55/091/8
UnionGA
Isaiah Cojocaru (#7, F, Sr.)30
Salvador Garica (#1, F, Sr.)20
Ardell Young (#18, M, So.)20
Eddie Luta (M, Jr.)11
Will Herbst (#2, M, Jr.)03
Ethan Sulschi (#8, F, Fr.)01
Donoven Sherwood (#3, M, Jr.)01
Ian Meyer (#5, D, Jr.)01
Jacob Dowil (#20, M, So.)01

