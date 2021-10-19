 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: University City 2, Maplewood-RH 0
0 comments

Box: University City 2, Maplewood-RH 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Maplewood-RH000
University City112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH10-134-553/278/3
University City6-120-632/164/3
University CityGA
Patrick Fuller (Sr.)11
Jack Forster (So.)10
Eli Minor (Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News