Box: University City 5, McCluer 4
12Final
McCluer044
University City235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer1-11-012/67/4
University City1-00-05/24/2
McCluer
Individual stats have not been reported.

University CityGA
Nate Martin (Sr.)22
Lucas Dean (Jr.)22
Chance Pinkston (Jr.)10
Jack Forster (Fr.)01

