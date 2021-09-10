Box: Valley Park 3, Bayless 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|Valley Park
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-5
|1-2
|7/1
|18/3
|Valley Park
|2-3
|1-1
|13/2
|19/3
-
|Valley Park
|G
|A
|Will Geary (#3)
|3
|0
|Clayton Schumacker (#10)
|0
|2
|Brian Ngetich (#4)
|0
|1
