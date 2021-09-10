 Skip to main content
Box: Valley Park 3, Bayless 0
Box: Valley Park 3, Bayless 0

12Final
Bayless000
Valley Park213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-51-27/118/3
Valley Park2-31-113/219/3
Valley ParkGA
Will Geary (#3)30
Clayton Schumacker (#10)02
Brian Ngetich (#4)01

