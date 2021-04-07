 Skip to main content
Box: Valley Park 3, Crossroads College Prep 0
12Final
Valley Park123
Crossroads College Prep000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park2-71-49/146/5
Crossroads College Prep2-52-312/116/2
Valley ParkGA
Daniel Ventura - Avalos (#7)10
Yesid Posadas (#2)10
Tanner Moller (#10)10
Ian Steinkamp (#3)01
Jeff Chitwood (#9)01
Jason Williams (#17)01

