Box: Valley Park 3, Maplewood-RH 1
Box: Valley Park 3, Maplewood-RH 1

12Final
Maplewood-RH011
Valley Park213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH0-60-51/030/5
Valley Park1-71-46/146/8
Maplewood-RH
Individual stats have not been reported.

Valley ParkGA
Daniel Ventura - Avalos (#7)20
Ian Steinkamp (#3)11
Brian Ngetich (#4)01

