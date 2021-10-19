Box: Vianney 1, Oakville 0

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|8-8
|1-2
|28/2
|25/1
|Oakville
|10-6
|2-3
|35/2
|13/1
|Vianney
|G
|A
|Luca Cirami (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Adamec (#12, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
