Box: Vianney 1, Oakville 0
123Final
Vianney0011
Oakville0000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney8-81-228/225/1
Oakville10-62-335/213/1
VianneyGA
Luca Cirami (#5, M, Sr.)10
Jackson Adamec (#12, F, Sr.)01

