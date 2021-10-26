Box: Vianney 8, Helias 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Helias
|0
|0
|0
|Vianney
|3
|5
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Helias
|0-7
|0-0
|5/1
|44/6
|Vianney
|9-10
|1-3
|40/6
|16/2
|Vianney
|G
|A
|Jackson Adamec (#12, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Alex Vogelweid (#10, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Caden Archer (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Luca Cirami (#5, M, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Charles Schmitz (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tommy Collora (#7, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Pablo Juan (#8, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dan Powers (#15, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
