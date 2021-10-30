Box: Vianney 8, Poplar Bluff 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Poplar Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|Vianney
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|5-3
|0-0
|19/2
|22/3
|Vianney
|10-10
|1-3
|48/6
|16/2
|Vianney
|G
|A
|Luca Cirami (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Tommy Collora (#7, D, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Jackson Adamec (#12, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Vincent Cervantes (#17, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Dan Powers (#15, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jeremy Struckel (#4, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Pablo Juan (#8, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Jack Madden (#27, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Chase Pekarik (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|John Bokern (#18, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
