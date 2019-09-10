|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|0
|1
|1
|Vianney
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|1-1
|0-0
|5/2
|5/2
|Vianney
|3-1
|0-0
|4/1
|5/2
|Holt
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Vianney
|G
|A
|Charlie Burford (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Gastreich (#12, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
