Box: Washington 2, Fort Zumwalt North 1
Box: Washington 2, Fort Zumwalt North 1

12Final
Fort Zumwalt North101
Washington112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North2-41-28/114/2
Washington4-51-318/319/3
Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Sam Travis (#7, Sr.)10
Roman Merris (#17, So.)01

WashingtonGA
Trent Pabst (#2, MF, Jr.)10
Cole Click (#39, MF, So.)10
Boston Tinsley (#3, F, Jr.)01

