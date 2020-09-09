 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 4, De Soto 1
Box: Washington 4, De Soto 1

12Final
De Soto101
Washington314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-30-01/017/6
Washington2-20-110/38/3
De SotoGA
Blake Christian (#21)10

WashingtonGA
Timothy Boehlein (#9, F, Sr.)11
Cole Click (#39, MF, So.)11
Timofei Rhodes (#20, F, Sr.)10
Tyler Eckelkamp (#31, MF, So.)10
Trent Pabst (#2, MF, Jr.)01
Darren Armfield (#24, D, Jr.)01

