Box: Washington 4, De Soto 1

|1
|2
|Final
|De Soto
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-3
|0-0
|1/0
|17/6
|Washington
|2-2
|0-1
|10/3
|8/3
|De Soto
|G
|A
|Blake Christian (#21)
|1
|0
|Washington
|G
|A
|Timothy Boehlein (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Cole Click (#39, MF, So.)
|1
|1
|Timofei Rhodes (#20, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Eckelkamp (#31, MF, So.)
|1
|0
|Trent Pabst (#2, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Darren Armfield (#24, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
