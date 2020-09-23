Box: Washington 4, Hillsboro 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Washington
|2
|2
|4
|Hillsboro
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|6-5
|1-3
|25/2
|22/2
|Hillsboro
|2-6
|1-1
|15/1
|27/2
|Washington
|G
|A
|Cole Click (#39, MF, So.)
|2
|1
|Travis Bieg (#17, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Levi Brautigam (#10, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Trent Pabst (#2, MF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Timothy Boehlein (#9, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.