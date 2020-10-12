 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 6, St. Clair 1
Box: Washington 6, St. Clair 1

12Final
Washington336
St. Clair011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington8-91-535/219/1
St. Clair1-110-515/170/4
WashingtonGA
Cole Click (#39, MF, So.)32
Timothy Boehlein (#9, F, Sr.)21
Micah Gargrave (#1, GK, Jr.)11
Luke Johnson (#29, MF, So.)01
Glenn Sander01

St. ClairGA
Josh Windes (#9, CMF, Sr.)10
Austin Dunn (#11, D, Jr.)01

