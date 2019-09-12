|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Washington
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Rolla
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|3-1
|0-0
|11/3
|7/2
|Rolla
|0-2
|0-0
|3/1
|3/1
|Washington
|G
|A
|Boston Tinsley
|2
|1
|Trent Pabst
|1
|0
|Rolla
|Individual stats have not been reported.
