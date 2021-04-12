 Skip to main content
Box: Waterloo 2, Alton 1
Box: Waterloo 2, Alton 1

12Final
Alton011
Waterloo112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton1-111-87/134/3
Waterloo4-72-513/133/3
Alton
Individual stats have not been reported.

WaterlooGA
Jake Cooling (#11, Jr.)20
Zach Lenz (#1, Jr.)01
Mason Hoffman (#14, Sr.)01

