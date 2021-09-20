Box: Waterloo 2, Belleville West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Belleville West
|0
|1
|1
|Waterloo
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|2-4
|1-3
|6/1
|15/2
|Waterloo
|4-4
|1-2
|13/2
|15/2
|Belleville West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Cooling (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Braydon Lacroix (#25, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Nathan Charron (#27, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
