Box: Waterloo 2, Belleville West 1
12Final
Belleville West011
Waterloo112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West2-41-36/115/2
Waterloo4-41-213/215/2
Belleville West
Individual stats have not been reported.

WaterlooGA
Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)10
Jake Cooling (#11, F, Sr.)10
Braydon Lacroix (#25, D, Jr.)01
Nathan Charron (#27, M, Fr.)01

