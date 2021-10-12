Box: Waterloo 2, Mascoutah 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Mascoutah
|0
|1
|1
|Waterloo
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|13-4
|6-3
|57/3
|23/1
|Waterloo
|9-9
|4-5
|36/2
|39/2
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Grant Eugea (#12, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Christian Schramm (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Cooling (#11, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
