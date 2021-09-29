Box: Waterloo 3, Gibault 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Gibault
|0
|1
|1
|Waterloo
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|1-13
|0-0
|10/1
|45/3
|Waterloo
|6-6
|2-4
|19/1
|24/2
|Gibault
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Christian Schramm (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Charron (#27, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Grant Eugea (#12, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Ty Kinzinger (#18, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.