Box: Waterloo 3, Gibault 1
Box: Waterloo 3, Gibault 1

12Final
Gibault011
Waterloo213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault1-130-010/145/3
Waterloo6-62-419/124/2
Gibault
Individual stats have not been reported.

WaterlooGA
Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)10
Christian Schramm (#6, F, Sr.)10
Nathan Charron (#27, M, Fr.)10
Grant Eugea (#12, F, So.)01
Ty Kinzinger (#18, M, Fr.)01

