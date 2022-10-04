Box: Waterloo 8, Jerseyville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Jerseyville
|1
|1
|2
|Waterloo
|2
|6
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|8-11
|0-7
|52/3
|78/4
|Waterloo
|7-9
|3-4
|50/3
|36/2
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Drake Goetten (#6, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Alex Hubbell (#12, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Grant Eugea (#12, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Matthew Spoljaric (#19, So.)
|2
|0
|Braydon Lacroix (#8, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Eli Schwehr (#13, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Stafford (#37, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Henry Huels (#18, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Brenden Eschmann (#3, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Gardner (#19, Jr.)
|0
|1