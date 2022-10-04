 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Waterloo 8, Jerseyville 2

  • 0
12Final
Jerseyville112
Waterloo268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville8-110-752/378/4
Waterloo7-93-450/336/2

JerseyvilleGA
Drake Goetten (#6, M, Sr.)11
Alex Hubbell (#12, M, Jr.)11

WaterlooGA
Grant Eugea (#12, Jr.)30
Matthew Spoljaric (#19, So.)20
Braydon Lacroix (#8, Sr.)11
Eli Schwehr (#13, Jr.)10
Drew Stafford (#37, Jr.)10
Henry Huels (#18, Sr.)02
Brenden Eschmann (#3, Jr.)01
Ethan Gardner (#19, Jr.)01

