Box: Waterloo 9, Jerseyville 1
Box: Waterloo 9, Jerseyville 1

12Final
Waterloo549
Jerseyville101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo8-73-430/227/2
Jerseyville5-110-741/379/5
WaterlooGA
Jake Cooling (#11, F, Sr.)20
Henry Huels (#8, M, Jr.)20
Eli Schwehr (#13, M, So.)11
Isaac Lohman (#17, M, So.)02
Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)10
Wyatt Luhr (#14, F, Fr.)10
Brenden Eschmann (#3, D, So.)10
Christian Schramm (#6, F, Sr.)10
Braydon Lacroix (#25, D, Jr.)02
Blake Kloeppel (#20, D, Sr.)01
Bryce Kollack (#19, D, Sr.)01

Jerseyville
Individual stats have not been reported.

