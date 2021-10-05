Box: Waterloo 9, Jerseyville 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Waterloo
|5
|4
|9
|Jerseyville
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|8-7
|3-4
|30/2
|27/2
|Jerseyville
|5-11
|0-7
|41/3
|79/5
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Jake Cooling (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Henry Huels (#8, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Eli Schwehr (#13, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Isaac Lohman (#17, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Zach Lenz (#1, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Wyatt Luhr (#14, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Brenden Eschmann (#3, D, So.)
|1
|0
|Christian Schramm (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Braydon Lacroix (#25, D, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Blake Kloeppel (#20, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Bryce Kollack (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jerseyville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
