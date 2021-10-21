 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 2, Ladue 1
Box: Webster Groves 2, Ladue 1

1Final
Webster Groves22
Ladue11
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves8-74-323/121/1
Ladue17-45-228/221/1
Webster GrovesGA
Ryan Hinckley (#11)10
Oliver Doyle (#22)10
Max Warneke (#20)01

Ladue
Individual stats have not been reported.

