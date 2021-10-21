Box: Webster Groves 2, Ladue 1

|1
|Final
|Webster Groves
|2
|2
|Ladue
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|8-7
|4-3
|23/1
|21/1
|Ladue
|17-4
|5-2
|28/2
|21/1
|Webster Groves
|G
|A
|Ryan Hinckley (#11)
|1
|0
|Oliver Doyle (#22)
|1
|0
|Max Warneke (#20)
|0
|1
-
|Ladue
|Individual stats have not been reported.
