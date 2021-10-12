Box: Webster Groves 3, Vianney 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|3
|3
|Vianney
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|5-7
|2-3
|18/1
|20/2
|Vianney
|7-7
|1-1
|26/2
|23/2
|Webster Groves
|G
|A
|Branyon Heard (#4)
|1
|0
|Jonas Oesterlei (#8)
|1
|0
|Oliver Doyle (#22)
|1
|0
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6
-
CBC digs out of hole in second half to tie Edwardsville
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
-
Triad makes one goal stand up against Mascoutah in key MVC game
|Vianney
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.