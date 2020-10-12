Box: Webster Groves 5, Vianney 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|2-5
|0-3
|9/1
|16/2
|Webster Groves
|4-2
|2-0
|20/3
|7/1
|Webster Groves
|G
|A
|Jon Campbell (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Emmett Barrett (#9)
|1
|0
|Branyon Heard (#51)
|1
|0
|Noah Mitchell (#4, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Derrick Christman (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Oliver Doyle (#22)
|0
|1
|James Sauter (#27)
|0
|1
|Will Menke (#28)
|0
|1
