 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 5, Vianney 0
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 5, Vianney 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Vianney000
Webster Groves235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney2-50-39/116/2
Webster Groves4-22-020/37/1
Webster GrovesGA
Jon Campbell (#11, Sr.)30
Emmett Barrett (#9)10
Branyon Heard (#51)10
Noah Mitchell (#4, Sr.)01
Derrick Christman (#7, Sr.)01
Oliver Doyle (#22)01
James Sauter (#27)01
Will Menke (#28)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports