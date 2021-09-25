Box: Wesclin 1, Teutopolis 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Wesclin
|0
|1
|1
|Teutopolis
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|11-1
|3-0
|75/6
|7/1
|Teutopolis
|1-0
|0-0
|4/0
|1/0
|Wesclin
|G
|A
|Carson Spalding (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Teutopolis
|Individual stats have not been reported.
