 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Wesclin 3, Lebanon, Illinois 0
0 comments

Box: Wesclin 3, Lebanon, Illinois 0

  • 0
12Final
Lebanon, Illinois000
Wesclin123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois0-10-10/03/3
Wesclin2-11-110/109/9
WesclinGA
Christian Gonzalez (#9, Jr.)10
Luke Tasker (#15, Fr.)10
Cole Gruenke (#5, So.)10
Gavin Hill (#3, Jr.)01
Carson Spaulding (#8, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports