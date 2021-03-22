Box: Wesclin 3, Lebanon, Illinois 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 22, 2021 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalLebanon, Illinois000Wesclin123OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgLebanon, Illinois0-10-10/03/3Wesclin2-11-110/109/9 WesclinGAChristian Gonzalez (#9, Jr.)10Luke Tasker (#15, Fr.)10Cole Gruenke (#5, So.)10Gavin Hill (#3, Jr.)01Carson Spaulding (#8, Jr.)01 0 comments Tags 03-22-2021 Lebanon Illinois STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action Mar 16, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer… Boys Soccer Recap: O'Fallon outlasts Collinsville Mar 16, 2021 O'Fallon defeated Collinsville on penalty kicks Tuesday at Collinsville. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods. Boys Soccer Recap: Collinsville edges Waterloo Mar 15, 2021 Collinsville trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over Waterloo Monday at Waterloo. Boys Soccer Recap: Mascoutah slips past Jerseyville Mar 16, 2021 Mascoutah downed visiting Jerseyville on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 5-5 after three overtime periods. Boys Soccer Box: Civic Memorial 6, Waterloo 0 Mar 16, 2021 12FinalWaterloo000Civic Memorial246 Boys Soccer Box: Collinsville 3, Belleville West 0 Mar 13, 2021 12FinalBelleville West000Collinsville213 Boys Soccer Box: Father McGivney 4, Maryville Christian 3 Mar 16, 2021 123FinalFather McGivney2114Maryville Christian2103 Boys Soccer Box: Edwardsville 7, Belleville East 1 Mar 16, 2021 12FinalBelleville East001Edwardsville007 Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 5, Hazelwood East 4 Mar 15, 2021 123FinalHazelwood Central1315Hazelwood East2204 Boys Soccer Box: Collinsville 2, Waterloo 1 Mar 15, 2021 12FinalCollinsville022Waterloo101