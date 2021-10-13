Box: Wesclin 5, Lebanon, Illinois 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|Wesclin
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lebanon, Illinois
|8-10
|4-2
|33/2
|54/3
|Wesclin
|16-2
|6-0
|105/6
|14/1
|Wesclin
|G
|A
|Christian Gonzalez (#9, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Evan Wessel (#10, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Carson Spalding (#8, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Cole Gruenke (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Pedro Fauth (#18, Jr.)
|1
|0
