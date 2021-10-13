 Skip to main content
Box: Wesclin 5, Lebanon, Illinois 0
Box: Wesclin 5, Lebanon, Illinois 0

12Final
Lebanon, Illinois000
Wesclin415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois8-104-233/254/3
Wesclin16-26-0105/614/1
WesclinGA
Christian Gonzalez (#9, Sr.)13
Evan Wessel (#10, Jr.)12
Carson Spalding (#8, Sr.)11
Cole Gruenke (#2, Jr.)10
Pedro Fauth (#18, Jr.)10

