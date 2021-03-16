 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Wesclin 6, Wood River 1
0 comments

Box: Wesclin 6, Wood River 1

  • 0
12Final
Wesclin006
Wood River001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin1-00-06/61/1
Wood River0-20-01/114/14
WesclinGA
Christian Gonzalez (Jr.)12
Carson Spaulding (Jr.)11
Evan Wessel10
Justin Weihe (Jr.)10
Luke Tasker10
Erin Klein (#2, Jr.)10

Wood River
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports