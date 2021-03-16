Box: Wesclin 6, Wood River 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Wesclin
|0
|0
|6
|Wood River
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|1-0
|0-0
|6/6
|1/1
|Wood River
|0-2
|0-0
|1/1
|14/14
|Wesclin
|G
|A
|Christian Gonzalez (Jr.)
|1
|2
|Carson Spaulding (Jr.)
|1
|1
|Evan Wessel
|1
|0
|Justin Weihe (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Tasker
|1
|0
|Erin Klein (#2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Wood River
|Individual stats have not been reported.
