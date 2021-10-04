 Skip to main content
Box: Wesclin 7, Carlyle 0
Box: Wesclin 7, Carlyle 0

12Final
Wesclin617
Carlyle000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wesclin14-16-097/69/1
Carlyle2-130-514/187/5
WesclinGA
Christian Gonzalez (#9, Sr.)30
Justin Weihe (#6, Sr.)20
Carson Spalding (#8, Sr.)12
Zander Kapp (#16, Fr.)10
Evan Wessel (#10, Jr.)02
Cole Gruenke (#2, Jr.)02
Luke Tasker (#3, So.)01
Alanna Stewart (#4, Sr.)01

