Box: Wesclin 7, Carlyle 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Wesclin
|6
|1
|7
|Carlyle
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wesclin
|14-1
|6-0
|97/6
|9/1
|Carlyle
|2-13
|0-5
|14/1
|87/5
|Wesclin
|G
|A
|Christian Gonzalez (#9, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Justin Weihe (#6, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Carson Spalding (#8, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Zander Kapp (#16, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Wessel (#10, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Cole Gruenke (#2, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Luke Tasker (#3, So.)
|0
|1
|Alanna Stewart (#4, Sr.)
|0
|1
