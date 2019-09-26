|1
|2
|Final
|Valmeyer
|0
|1
|1
|Wesclin
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valmeyer
|0-11
|0-4
|16/1
|66/6
|Wesclin
|4-7
|0-1
|13/1
|35/3
|Valmeyer
|G
|A
|Nick Lueck (#2)
|1
|0
|James Eschmann (#16)
|0
|1
|Wesclin
|Individual stats have not been reported.
