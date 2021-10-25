Box: Westminster 2, Priory 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|0
|1
|1
|Westminster
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|7-11
|2-3
|39/2
|36/2
|Westminster
|15-5
|3-2
|70/4
|14/1
|Priory
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Jake Morris (#2, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
