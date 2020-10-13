 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2
Box: Westminster 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

12345Final
Northwest Cedar Hill200002
Westminster110013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill11-60-249/312/1
Westminster4-32-014/18/0
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats have not been reported.

WestminsterGA
Andrew Smith (#9, F, Sr.)10
Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)10
Caidan Collison (#1, F)01

