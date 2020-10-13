Box: Westminster 3, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Westminster
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11-6
|0-2
|49/3
|12/1
|Westminster
|4-3
|2-0
|14/1
|8/0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Andrew Smith (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caidan Collison (#1, F)
|0
|1
