Box: Westminster 3, St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|1
|2
|3
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|17-5
|4-2
|78/4
|14/1
|St. Charles
|13-10
|6-2
|53/2
|39/2
-
Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit
-
Wheaton Academy scores two early goals, holds off Althoff to win Class 1A state title
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Caleb Legters (#7, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.