 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 3, Whitfield 2
0 comments

Box: Westminster 3, Whitfield 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Westminster11013
Whitfield02002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster8-21-138/47/1
Whitfield4-20-010/17/1
WestminsterGA
Tyler Hott (#11, F, Jr.)11
Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)11
William Warren (#4, M, Jr.)10
Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)01

Whitfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals-Cubs series stirs memories of magical 2011 win, 10 years ago today, when Adron Chambers scored on walk-off wild pitch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/201. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (7-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-5), 4-1.3. CBC (6-1) was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News