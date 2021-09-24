Box: Westminster 3, Whitfield 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Whitfield
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|8-2
|1-1
|38/4
|7/1
|Whitfield
|4-2
|0-0
|10/1
|7/1
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Tyler Hott (#11, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|William Warren (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
