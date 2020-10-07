 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 4, Clayton 2
Box: Westminster 4, Clayton 2

12Final
Westminster314
Clayton112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster3-12-011/38/2
Clayton2-30-08/212/3
WestminsterGA
Caidan Collison (#1, F)12
Caleb Legters (#7, MF, Jr.)10
Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)10
Caden Brophy (#3, MF)10
Aidan Kline (#8, D, Sr.)01

Clayton
Individual stats have not been reported.

