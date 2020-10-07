Box: Westminster 4, Clayton 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|3
|1
|4
|Clayton
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|3-1
|2-0
|11/3
|8/2
|Clayton
|2-3
|0-0
|8/2
|12/3
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Caidan Collison (#1, F)
|1
|2
|Caleb Legters (#7, MF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Brophy (#3, MF)
|1
|0
|Aidan Kline (#8, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Clayton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
