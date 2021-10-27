 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 5, Lutheran South 0
0 comments

Box: Westminster 5, Lutheran South 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Westminster145
Lutheran South000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster16-54-275/414/1
Lutheran South6-151-522/166/3
WestminsterGA
Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)21
Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)11
William Warren (#4, M, Jr.)10
Jacob Park (#10, F, Sr.)10
Caleb Legters (#7, M, Sr.)01
Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)01
Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/251. SLUH (21-1) was idle.2. Chaminade (16-4) def. St. Dominic (13-5), 3-0.3. CBC (15-5) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News