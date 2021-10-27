Box: Westminster 5, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|1
|4
|5
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|16-5
|4-2
|75/4
|14/1
|Lutheran South
|6-15
|1-5
|22/1
|66/3
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)
|2
|1
|Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|William Warren (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Park (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Legters (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
