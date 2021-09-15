 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 5, Parkway South 1
0 comments

Box: Westminster 5, Parkway South 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Parkway South101
Westminster145
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South2-40-07/115/2
Westminster5-11-027/46/1
Parkway South
Individual stats have not been reported.

WestminsterGA
Landon Cassidy (#20, D, Fr.)11
Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)03
William Warren (#4, M, Jr.)10
Caleb Legters (#7, M, Sr.)10
Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)10
Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)10
Jack Lemp (#12, D, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pat Maroon brings the Stanley Cup to his Oakville stomping grounds

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/121. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News